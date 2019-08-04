“Abandon all hope, ye who enter here,” is the inscription on the gate of hell, Dante Aligheri wrote in “Inferno.”

The phrase could be applied to anyone who tries to convince Congress that spending more than the federal government receives annually in revenue isn’t a good idea.

On Thursday the U.S. Senate voted 67-28 for a budget plan that anticipates a deficit of almost $900 billion in fiscal 2020, a figure that will grow to $1.3 trillion by fiscal 2029. It had the backing of U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and was opposed by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

The bill also increased the federal debt ceiling. On Page 3 today, you will find a report from GateHouse Media’s national correspondent on the growing debt, which will be $28.5 trillion within 10 years and cost $952 billion annually in interest, more than will be spent on national defense.

Blunt praised the plan as one that “increases resources for the military and paves the way for more transparency and accountability in the government funding process” — whatever that means.

And Hawley, who must know that borrowing money has been the favorite way for both parties to lavish money on their favored interests no matter which party controls Congress, blamed it all on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in his prepared statement.

But he got one part right: The system we have for deciding how much the government will spend is badly broken.

"Our system is not supposed to work this way,” Hawley said in his release about the budget. “When the entire federal budget depends on four or five people striking a deal among themselves, something is not right. The budget process has collapsed, and that collapse is breaking Congress."

Our Congresswoman, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Harrisonville, voted for the deal but issued no statement about her reasons for doing so.

I don’t think any of the three would make it into “Profiles in Courage” if President John Kennedy were still alive to write a new version.

As I have noted previously in this space, the only time since I became a journalist that the federal government has spent less than it took in was in the late 1990s and early 2000s. At the time, hope was not abandoned that the national debt could be retired and the government’s finances put on a sound basis.

Almost all state governments are required by their constitutions to live within their means. Missouri’s makes paying the principal of the state debt the first priority of lawmakers and gives the governor tools to manage spending when revenues don’t match appropriations.

We need a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

It should allow Congress to borrow money for major construction but also require it to provide the means of retiring that debt. It should also give the president the means to manage spending, with an opportunity for Congress, like the powers of the Missouri Legislature, to reverse those decisions.

It should also establish mechanisms for providing additional revenue if Congress refuses to enact the taxes necessary to pay for the government programs their constituents want.

Because of the enormous size of the annual deficit, it will take a while to bring spending in line with revenue. An immediate shift to a balanced budget — either through massive cuts in spending or enormous tax increases — would be a shock to the economy.

Each budget Congress writes includes a 10-year projection of its effect. That would be an appropriate timeline for bringing the budget into balance and creating the surplus necessary to retire the debt over the ensuing decades.

The amendment should allow for the economic cycle, allowing Congress to vote on suspending additional automatic tax surcharges when a recession hits but preventing that action when spend-happy lawmakers want to ladle a little more gravy without paying for it.

If a recession causes revenues to fall and the budget to slide into deficit, it should give time for the economy to recover — say two or three years — before balance must be restored.

I think this proposal is very modest. Members of Congress love to come home and be seen when federal money is being spent.

When I cover one of those events, I will usually ask where a cut was made to make room in the budget for the goodie the lawmaker wants me to focus on.

In 34 years of doing this work, I don’t think I have ever heard one do anything but try to change the subject.

Often, the response is something along the lines of "it doesn’t work that way.”

Welcome to hell.

Rudi Keller is news editor for the Tribune. He can be reached at rkeller@columbiatribune.com.