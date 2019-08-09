Kent Memorial Lutheran Church had it's Annual Rummage Sale on August 2 and 3.
It was a very successful event. Proceeds will support community projects.
Thanks to everyone who contributed, the many volunteers and the shoppers.
Kent Memorial Lutheran Church had it's Annual Rummage Sale on August 2 and 3.
It was a very successful event. Proceeds will support community projects.
Thanks to everyone who contributed, the many volunteers and the shoppers.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.