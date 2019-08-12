A Kirksville man operating an ATV while police say he was drunk is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after an 11-year-old girl died in an accident.



Mary Jane R. Shey, 11, of Hurdland, Mo., died in the accident early Saturday morning near Knox City, Mo.



Neither she nor the ATV’s driver, Brandon Reed, were wearing safety devices, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.



The Patrol says Reed was driving an ATV around 4 a.m. on property near Missouri Route E when he lost control, struck a tree and Shey was ejected and pinned under the vehicle. She was taken by Knox County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, where she was pronounced dead.



Court documents state Reed submitted to a breath test and his blood alcohol content was .118 percent about 90 minutes after the accident. The Patrol reported he said he had been drinking both before and after the crash.



Reed has been charged with a class C felony of involuntary manslaughter in the first degree. He is being held in the Lewis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.