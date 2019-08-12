Tom Hiles, the University of Missouri administrator who has coordinated the $1.3 billion fundraising effort called Mizzou: Our Time to Lead, will retire June 30 when the campaign concludes, the university stated in a news release.

Hiles was hired as vice chancellor for development and alumni relations in 2012, a title that has since been restyled as the vice chancellor for advancement. In that role he coordinated the development of the fundraising campaign, and by the end of June, it was within $50 million of meeting the goal set at the launch in 2015. The campaign set a new single-year record in the 2018-19 academic year by bringing $200 million in new pledges and cash contributions to the university.

The Mizzou: Our Time to Lead campaign was officially launched in 2015, three weeks before on-campus protests over racial issues brought national attention to MU. The protests led to the resignation of then-UM System President Tim Wolfe and highlighted the administrative tensions between Wolfe and then-Chancellor R. Bowen Loftin, who resigned the same day as Wolfe. Giving to MU plunged in the months after the protests and resignations but rebounded the following year.

Hiles is the last administrator hired by then-Chancellor Brady Deaton who remains in place. During his tenure, the campus has been led by six permanent or interim chancellors.

“As I look toward my next chapter, I know that Mizzou is on solid ground because of great leadership and a dedicated team,” Hiles said. “I look forward to spending some quality time with my family and friends in my retirement. I also plan to look for other ways to use my experience to help our community and other universities.”

Hiles worked as vice president for institutional advancement at Bowling Green State University in Ohio prior to taking the post at MU. He also served as director of campaigns at Rice University, where he helped plan a $500 million campaign.

Hiles’ accomplishments at the university, MU stated in the news release, include raising funds to establish four new signature centers and institutes, increasing the endowment by 34 percent since 2014 and securing 131 gifts of $1 million or more.

“Between a record-breaking fundraising year and announcing that our endowment surpassed $1 billion, it has truly been a remarkable year for Missouri’s flagship university,” MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright said in the release. “We appreciate all of Tom’s contributions to those successes, and his work to advance MU’s relationship with our alumni and friends.”

A national search will be conducted for Hiles’ replacement, Cartwright said.

In a brief interview, Hiles said he has no firm plans.

“I definitely will have a second act of doing something, but I will also be spending more time with family and friends,” he said.

