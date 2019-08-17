Volunteer numbers have more than held steady as the city of Independence has taken over the Regional Animal Shelter.

And without them, Interim Animal Services Director Christina Heinen says, “We wouldn't be able to sleep.”

Tonya Hampton Lopez, director of volunteers at the shelter, said the roster as of this week is “107, and growing, and about 20 percent of them are new.”

Lopez had worked for Great Plains SPCA, which ran the shelter for Jackson County but left in July. Heinen said Great Plains maintained it had about 100 registered volunteers, but the city never received an exact number.

More clear is the essential function performed by volunteers – particularly regular ones like Terri Hoeflicker of Independence.

“Their commitment is extremely important, making sure the animals are adoptable,” Heinen said. “We have a good core dozen, here most days.”

Hoeflicker, who has two dogs of her own and grew up with two in her family, said she started volunteering at the shelter on Missouri 78 when it opened in 2013, as it coincided with her work retirement.

“It was perfect timing, with my retirement,” she said. “It's been a great experience, and I've enjoyed making friends, both with volunteers and staff.”

“Most are still volunteering in some capacity,” Hoeflicker said of the volunteers with Great Plains, “but we're still trying to build that base.”

“We were scared to death (about Great Plains leaving), but we know the community … it was obvious volunteering here, the regulars would have done whatever we could do, and now they passed the (local use tax in part for animal shelter funds).”

Hoeflicker said she mostly works with the dogs – cleaning kennels, taking them for walks, training and grooming – and volunteers two or three days and anywhere from six to 20 hours in a week.

At last count, the shelter reported it had 67 dogs on hand and 124 cats, 15 of which are in foster care (some of the volunteers are also foster pets at home).

“There's always something to do,” she said. “There are some that some come just to read to the cats and cuddle with them.”

What does she enjoy most? Finding the animals homes – “happy homes, forever homes” – and taking animals that were in sad shape when they arrived and encouraging them back to good health.

As she takes Olive, a black lab with some graying hair at the nose and chin, around on a short afternoon walk, Hoeflicker said she's learned a great deal in how to train dogs, and the exercise and affection from volunteering has been beneficial for her health in her retirement years.

“I've given so little,” she said, “compared to what I get out of it.”