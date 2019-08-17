The office of Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. says an out-of-service elevator at the Downtown Courthouse will be running again by the time jurors show up Monday morning.

With three of the four public elevators in the 15-story building out of service as of Thursday, it’s harder for visitors and employees to get around.

Circuit Court Presiding Judge David M. Byrn put the daily number of visitors at 2,000 in a letter to White on Thursday. He said the access issue was impairing the courts’ ability to function, said the county wasn’t in line with a state law that requires maintaining a “good and sufficient courthouse,” and demanded immediate action.

White’s office said county staff on Thursday “identified a potential issue with one of the elevators” and shut it down. The county’s elevator repair and maintenance contractor looked it over, devised a plan and told the county that “the necessary repairs will be completed before the courthouse opens on Monday,” according to a statement from the county executive’s office on Friday.

“The County Executive will continue to pursue all options within his authority to ensure the necessary repairs are completed as quickly as possible,” White’s office added.

White’s office said White shares Byrn’s concerns about the elevators and said White has been advocating for repairing and modernizing them since 2017.

The county had put repair work out for bid in June, but the winning bidder was rejected last month based on not meeting goals for women- and minority-owned business participation. The county is expected to go out for bids again shortly. The work itself is expected to take months.

Even with the one elevator getting back in service by Monday, that’s still only two that work. The other two have been down since February, when flooding caused extensive damage to the building.