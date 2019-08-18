PIKE COUNTY – Ameirdro Shanteono D. Smith, 19, of Hannibal suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle rear-end collision at 11:01 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in Pike County. He went by private vehicle to Pike County Memorial Hospital.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident was on Highway 54 east of Jordan Street. The State Patrol reported Darriez M. Burst, 17, of Louisiana, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado and stopped to attempt a left turn.

A 2009 Ford Fusion driven by Latrell K. Wright, 16, of Vandalia stopped behind the Burst truck. A 2006 Dodge Charger driven by Amaru Shantayleo D. Smith, 22, of Hannibal, was following the Wright car and failed to stop, causing the three-vehicle rear-end crash.

All the occupants were wearing seat belts. Only Smith's passenger, Ameirdro Smith, was injured.