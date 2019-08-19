Press release for Aug. 17, 2019

7:19 a.m., Officers responded to the 1300 block of Monroe Street, for a suspicious vehicle. Officers checked the vehicle and spoke to the owner about what appeared to be a bullet hole in the vehicle. It was determined not to be a bullet hole in the vehicle.

12:19 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Cowgill for animal neglect. Officers made contact with the owners of the animals and observed the animals. Further investigation is to continue in this case.

1:31 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Locust Street for a possible harassment report. Officers determined that harassment had not occurred.

5:21 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Bridge Street to assist Division of Family Services. Officers and DFS checked the well-being of the children living in the home. An investigation will continue with DFS.

6:54 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Webster Street for a person having a medical issue. Officers took the subject to the Hedrick Medical Center for a mental evaluation.

On Aug. 17, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 61 calls for service.

Press release for Aug. 18, 2019

1:48 a.m., Officer responded to the 900 block of Elm Street for a suicidal subject that had overdosed. Subject was taken to the Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

7:55 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block South Washington for a fraud report. Someone had passed a fraudulent $100 bill.

8:36 a.m.. Officers responded to the 400 block of Calhoun Street for a vacant home that had possibly been broken into. Officers check the home and it as secure.

12:59 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of 3rd Street for an alarm call. Officers found the alarm to be false.

2:45 p.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Bryan Street for a property da.m.age that had occurred. Officers took the report and located a juvenile suspect. The investigation is to continue in this case.

3:20 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of West Business 36 Highway for check well-being. Officers located an intoxicated subject and escorted him to his hotel room.

3:24 p.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Alexander Street for possible stealing. It was later determined that the subject's juvenile daughter had taken the item.

6:24 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Clay Street for a fire alarm with the fire department. It was determined one of the residents had burnt there food while cooking.

6:56 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a person sleeping in there vehicle. Officers located the subject and referred them to the Community Resource Center.

8:48 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Polk Street, for a possible harassment report. Officers determined that no harassment had occurred.

On Aug. 18, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 74 calls for service.