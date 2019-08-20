Press release for Aug. 19, 2019

12:20 a.m. Officers checked the well-being of a subject at Walnut and Calhoun Streets.

12:49 a.m. Officers responded to a commercial business alarm in the 1000 block of South Washington Street. Building found to be secure.

8:30 a.m. Officer out on continuing investigation in the 400 block of South Washington Street.

8:39 a.m. Officers advised of items stolen from victim’s vehicle in the 300 block of 10th Street.

9:58 a.m. Officer out in the 600 block of West Business 36 for a continuing investigation.

10:06 a.m. Report of a dog in an unattended vehicle on a parking lot in 1000 block of Graves Street. The owner contacted and advised of violation.

10:07 a.m. Reported drug paraphernalia in the street near East Jackson and Chicago, the item (a syringe) was picked up to be disposed.

11:13 a.m. Reported theft of a wallet from a vehicle that was parked on the lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

12:30 p.m. Officer out on a continuing investigation in the 500 block of South Washington Street.

12:48 p.m. Officer out in the 400 block of South Washington Street on continuing investigation.

1:10 p.m. Officer out in the 900 block of Washington Street on a continuing investigation.

2:00 p.m. Officers began an investigation on possible child abandonment, the investigation is continuing.

2:36 p.m. Suspicious acting subject in the 400 block of Cowgill Street. The resident advised the subject to not return to their property.

3:21 p.m. Report of two possibly intoxicated subjects in the area of Jackson and Washington Streets. Officers unable to locate the subjects.

4:17 p.m. Officers assisted animal control on an animal neglect call in the 200 block of East Bridge Street.

4:28 p.m. Officer out in the 600 block of West Business 36 on a continuing investigation.

4:43 p.m. Report of suspicious subject in the 1600 block of Second Street. Officer unable to locate anyone.

5:14 p.m. Officers were called to 1600 block of Webster Street to investigate the apparent suicide of a resident. The investigation revealed that the 61-year-old, male resident was found deceased inside the residence. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. The investigation was conducted by Chillicothe Police, Emergency Services and Livingston County Coroner. The body was removed by Livingston County Coroner.

5:38 and 5:39 p.m. While Officers were on scene of the unattended death in the 1600 block of Webster St., a call came in of two subjects that were reported to be refusing to leave a business property in the 600 block of West Business 36 and a request to check on the health and well-being of a subject in the 200 block of Brunswick Street. Officers were unable to locate anyone at the location on Business 36 and upon checking on the resident in the 200 block of Brunswick St., found the subject to be okay.

6:08 p.m. Report of a suspicious acting subject in a vehicle in the 900 block of Jameson Street. The subject was contacted and a computer inquiry was made and the subject was discovered to be the subject of a “Silver Alert” missing person from Overland Park, Kansas. The subject was transported to Hedrick Medical Center where they were evaluated and then taken to the police department to await the arrival of family to assist in their return to their home.

6:56 p.m. Subject in the police department to speak with officer.

7:59 p.m. Report of child custody and possible abuse issue from a residence in the 1600 block of Maple Street. No report at this time.

8:00 p.m. Report of a subject in the emergency room of Hedrick Medical Center, yelling and screaming. It was discovered that the subject was attempting to get assistance with a drug problem by entering into a detox program the subject was advised of options in obtaining assistance.

8:52 p.m. Call from a subject in the area of 1000 block of Polk Street advising some kind of disturbance. A resident was contacted and denied any knowledge of the incident.

11:20 p.m. Officer was out in the 700 block of St. Louis Street on an investigation.

On Aug. 19, the Chillicothe Police Department received 102 calls for service.