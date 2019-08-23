Volunteering isn’t simply a nice thing to do; it is a necessity. Without the efforts of millions of men, women, and children who give their time to help others in their communities, our country would be a far different place.

Our community would certainly be a very different place without 55 & GO Volunteers.

Many local agencies such as the American Legion, Chillicothe Commerce Center, Livingston County Health Center, Livingston County Library, Area Arts Council, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, VFW, and numerous service clubs and organizations would not be able to do all they do for our community without their 55 & GO Volunteers.

There would be no one to give that extra special attention to students in our classrooms at schools or to give a hand to over-worked teachers, librarians, and other school staff. There would be no one to work one-on-one with offenders at the prison or help with a class or help to bring children of offenders to spend time with their mothers.

The museum wouldn’t be available, because there would be no one to prepare exhibits and no one to host each Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Without the volunteers of the Hospital Auxiliary, some of the comforts of the patients would not be met. There would be no gift shop, and the hospital might have to make do without needed equipment. There would be no one to help hospital patients and visitors find their way around.

Victims of domestic abuse would not have help with crisis intervention, shelter, education, safety planning, transportation, information and court advocacy.

Without our community Mobile Meal program, which is done totally by volunteers, many elderly and shut-ins would not have a nutritious meal to eat five days a week, including holidays. This service helps them to live independently in their own homes. Our senior citizens would not have a place to go for fellowship and a nutritious meal at noon, or a place to get information that will help them lead a fuller life.

Nursing homes would sometimes be sad and lonely places without volunteers, who help with recreation, read to residents, play Bingo, provide music, and visit with residents.

People in need of temporary financial assistance would have no Operation Help to assist them through rough times; when they can’t pay their rent, utility bills, or buy food, gasoline, or medicines.

There would be no 55 & GO Joy Toy Project to provide toys and bikes to the families of hundreds of children each Christmas.

There would be no one to help senior citizens and disabled persons to file their tax forms each year.

There would be no House of Prayer Rescue Mission to provide a nutritious meal two days a week for low-income or poverty-level persons or to provide temporary shelter for displaced people.

The elderly would be unable to stay longer in their own homes without volunteers to deliver meals, install Lifeline Monitors, give companionship, make phone reassurance calls, run errands, provide transportation to medical appointments, and a myriad of other tasks.

Without the THREADS Thrift Store volunteers who collect, repair, launder, sell and distribute clothing and household items; children and adults would not have what they need to function as well in our society.

Our YMCA would not be possible without the work of many volunteers who serve on the board, raise funds, teach classes, and work with children.

Last year alone 194, 55 &GO Volunteers gave 27,003 hours of service in Livingston County. They filled 401 volunteer positions, and probably made the life of every person in our county better.

55 & GO encourages anyone who is not involved to get connected to the many volunteer opportunities available. To learn where volunteers are needed in Livingston County, please call 660-646-0010, e-mail us at rsvpchilli@gmail.com, or come by our office at 440 Locust St., in

Chillicothe.