The Graves-Chapple Research Center will feature presentations related to technology, integrated pest management and crop management during its annual Field Day on Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The free event will include breakfast, lunch and tours focused on a variety of agriculture topics. Breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m., tours at 8:15 a.m. and lunch will start around 12 p.m.

“During our Field Day, we do our best to talk about topics related to what our local farmers and producers are interested in,” said Superintendent Jim Crawford. “Our goal is to provide those farmers and producers with information that they can take home and utilize in their operation.”

The technology and other crop tours will include presentations on industrial hemp, precision agriculture and forages. Greg Luce, an adjunct instructor for the University of Missouri Division of Plant Sciences, will provide the attendees an update on industrial hemp. Bo Young, a climate activation specialist for Climate FieldView, will discuss the benefits of incorporating precision agriculture on older equipment. Amie Schleicher, a field specialist in livestock for MU Extension, will present on filling gaps in forage quantity and quality.

“There are obviously a lot of questions about industrial hemp, and while we’re just in the beginning stages of our research, we wanted to provide an update,” Crawford said. “Precision agriculture is another big topic of interest, and we wanted to share what new technology is available.”

The integrated pest management tour will focus on weed management, insect dynamics, soybean cyst nematode management and controlling marestail. The crop management tour will take a look at the 2020 market outlook for corn and soybeans, the cost of production of those two crops, and input costs and crop yields. Those two tours will feature familiar speakers, such as Kevin Bradley, Scott Brown, Ray Massey and Wayne Flanary, among others.

“We’ll definitely have some familiar faces back to share their expertise and updates on their research,” Crawford said. “We’ll also have some new topics and speakers who will add to our Field Day as well.”

Along with the various presentations, a giving match of up to $500 per donor will also be featured during the Field Day. From Aug. 1 to Oct. 31, CAFNR will match donations made directly to any of the Research Centers. That means a $250 donation, for example, would result in $500 overall to whichever Center the individual chooses.

“Our Centers play a vital role in the CAFNR mission by conducting timely and important research – and taking that research to our farmers and producers,” CAFNR Vice-Chancellor and Dean Christopher Daubert said. “Each Research Center is an important staple in the communities where they are located.

“Your donations provide critical operating funds that enable each of our Research Centers to purchase equipment, improve facilities and invest in new technologies. Your gifts will ensure the prominence of our Centers, as well as help agriculture research and education, thrive in our state.”

Donations can be made online by visiting the Mizzou Give Direct site and entering the Research Center of choice in the search tab. Donations can also be made in person during each Field Day.

The Graves-Chapple Research Center is one of the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources’ Agricultural Research Centers. The Center is north of Corning, Mo., on Interstate 29. For more information about the Field Day, call Crawford at 660-744-6231 or email him at CrawfordJ@missouri.edu. For more information about the Graves-Chapple Research Center, visit graveschapple.missouri.edu.