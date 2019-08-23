Last week, Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox attended the 2019 Missouri Sheriffs’ Association (MSA) Summer Training Conference.

The Sheriffs’ Association provided sheriffs in attendance with the following training: 10 Myths About Human Trafficking in Missouri, Missouri National Guard Drug Interdiction Program, MOVANS User Training, Leadership Development, Registered Apprenticeship in a Law Enforcement Environment, Responding to First Amendment Audits, Legal Updates, Disability Awareness, Preparing Youth as Future Criminal Justice Professionals, Racial Profiling/Investigating and Responding to Disparity Index Reports, along with a business meeting that lasted more than three hours and working luncheons.

Missouri Sheriffs are mandated by state law to obtain a minimum of 20 hours training each year from the MSA or be fined $2000 from the state.