Eat. Sleep. Tumble. Repeat.

A beginner and advanced beginner tumbling class for kids ages three, four and five will take place at the Eastern Missouri Family YMCA, 309 South Main Street, Vandalia, 63382. Registration is open until Sept. 17, from Sept. 18-20 there'll be a $10 late fee and cost is $35 for members or $45 for non-members, t-shirt included. There'll be a skills placement class Sept. 24 at 5:30 p.m. for the three year olds, the four year olds should arrive at 6:15 p.m. and the five year olds will be assessed at 7:00 p.m.

Parents will be notified what class there student will be in at the assessment, if additional classes are needed they will take place on Thursdays from Oct. 3- Nov. 7 and the Beginner Class will be at 5:30-6:00 p.m. and the Advance Beginner Class will take place from 6-6:30 p.m. Details: 573-594-2208.

Lue agrees to become Clippers Assistant

According to espn.com's Olum Youngmisuk and Dave McMenamin Mexico, MO., native Tyronn Lue has made a deal to become to top assistant coach to Doc Rivers wit the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association.

This comes after failing to reach an agreement earlier this year to become the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, who instead hired former Indiana Pacers head coach Frank Vogel. Lue previously worked as an assitant coach under Rivers for two years in Boston, 2001-13, and one season with the Clippers, 2013-14. He had a record of 128-83 and won a World Championship in three seasons as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Volleyball Opens Season Ranked 17th in Preseason Poll

LEXINGTON, KY. - Central Missouri Jennies Volleyball season is just over two weeks away and the American Volleyball Coaches Association came out with their 2019 preseason top-25 poll. Central Missouri is ranked 17th to start the season, earning 436 points in the poll.

Last season, the Jennies made their 34th trip to the NCAA Regional Championship. They finished the year 25-8 and 14-4 in the MIAA. UCM ended the season ranked 15th in the AVCA final poll.

The Jennies are one of four teams ranked in the AVCA top-25. Washburn, who won the 2018 Central Region Championship is ranked fourth, followed by Nebraska-Kearney 11th and Central Oklahoma 22nd. Northwest Missouri is in the receiving votes category.

UCM's season starts Sept. 5 against Valdosta State. Of their first six opponents, five are either ranked in the top-25 or receiving votes. That includes top-ranked Tampa who the Jennies play in Tampa in their second game of the season, Friday, Sept. 6. UCM's first MIAA game is Friday, Sept. 20 at Missouri Western with their first of 10 home games the next day, Saturday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. against Northwest Missouri.