According to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) has conducted several drug investigations recently.

On Aug. 15, the LCSO followed up on criminal drug distribution investigation where a person was reportedly distributing methamphetamine from the place of their employment.

"The investigation lead to the seizure of alleged used methamphetamine drug paraphernalia and other items," Cox said.

The subject has been issued a summons for drug paraphernalia and information was submitted to the prosecuting attorney. Additional investigation continues.

On August 16, a deputy made a traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation. Additional investigation, during the traffic stop, led the deputy to seize several alleged controlled prescription medications in a bag commonly used in distribution.

"The pills were seized from a purse and the purse owner was detained," Cox said in an Aug. 23 press release. "At that time the male driver said the pills were his and then became uncooperative. Both were processed and released pending a court appearance and charges filed." Information sent to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of charges. The report on this incident indicates both suspects, ages 18 and 20 years old, who reportedly live in Grundy County were less than cooperative with law enforcement. Additional investigation continues.

"Law enforcement alone cannot stop any drug problem. It takes a combined effort in every community. Our eyes and ears cannot be everywhere at once," Cox said. "Many of these people who are truly addicts also need treatment and often times long-term treatment programs to have any chance of being successful. We have a few great resources in our community and encourage anyone with addiction issues to reach out for those. We work closely with the Chillicothe Police, Missouri State Highway Patrol and N.I.T.R.O. Task Force regarding drug and other criminal investigations. We also receive and appreciate the various positive people and resources in our community. We are always willing to help anyone who wants to end their addiction(s)."