Three area residents have been arrested recently by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, according to the agency's arrest reports.

Troopers arrested Jason E. Clay, 31, Trenton, at 10:35 p.m., on Aug. 20, in Grundy County for an alleged misdemeanor Sullivan County warrant for traffic offenses. He was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.

At 9:45 a.m., on Aug. 21, troopers arrested 31-year-old Jeremy A. Lamp, Chillicothe, in Livingston County for alleged misdemeanor DWI; failure to display valid license plates; no insurance and for not wearing a seatbelt. He was taken to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office and released.

According to reports, troopers also arrested Kendra L. Hinckle, 33, Marceline, at 5:55 p.m., on Aug. 21 in Linn County for a Jackson County warrant for alleged failure to appear on drug paraphernalia charges; and for alleged failure to display a valid license plate and failure to maintain financial responsibility.