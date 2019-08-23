Press release for Aug. 22, 2019

3:24 a.m., Report of a suspicious person inside a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Upon Officers’ arrival, the subject was discovered to have left going east across the lot, officers then made contact with the subject, who was found to be wearing a false beard and coat, attempting to hide his identity from business employees due to having been previously trespassed from the store. The subject, a 32-year-old Chillicothe resident, was taken into custody, transported to the police department, processed and later transported to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail and a warrant was issued charging him with a Class B Felony of 1st Degree Burglary, with bond set at $10,000 cash only.

8:02 a.m., School Resource Officer made contact with an individual that had created a disturbance on Wednesday at Field School. The subject was given a warning for the violation.

9:05 a.m., Subject was transported to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

9:13 a.m., Parking complaint received from 1400 block of Polk Street.

9:25 a.m., Officer was out in the 400 block of Park Lane gathering follow-up information on an investigation.

9:32 a.m., Officer investigating a reported possible sexual assault.

11:28 a.m., Officer began investigation into reported fraudulent use of a credit device at a business on West Business 36 Highway.

11:38 a.m., Request to check the well-being of a subject in the 1700 block of Morningside Drive. Officers were unable to make contact and a neighbor advised that the resident’s car was not there.

11:41 a.m., Officer checked the well-being of subjects near Business US 36 and Graves Street.

12:54 p.m., Officers responded to a business in the 700 block of South Washington in reference to two white males entering the business to distract employees and steal their property. Investigation continuing.

1:23 p.m., Officer out at business in the 1000 block of Graves Street, gathering information on the previous incident.

1:40 p.m., Suspicious acting subject reported to be in the area of Gravesville Park, alarming people with his actions. Subject was located and advised to stop creating issues with people.

1:52 p.m., Officer at a residence in 1500 block of Bryan Street…..mown grass in street, the subject was advised of violation.

3:13 p.m., Officer out in the 100 block of West Business 36 on continuing investigation.

3:50 p.m., Report of subject laying in street at Ryan Lane and Brunswick.

4:20 p.m., Subject contacted in the 400 block of Ryan Lane reference to the call of subject laying in street, which was determined to have been an accident while skateboarding and the subject was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

5:03 p.m., Request from an out-of-state agency to attempt contact with a subject that is supposed to be in our jurisdiction. Negative contact at addresses given.

7:16 p.m., Call from business in the 1000 block of Graves Street, an accident inside business damaging property and wanting report, they were advised that it is civil matter.

7:21 p.m., Report of kids throwing dirt clods at vehicles near Gravesville Park, the kids were contacted and advised to stop.

11:06 p.m., Report of subject looking around cars in the area of Business 36 and Mitchell Road. Officers located the subject at a parking lot in the 100 block of West Business 36, the subject was looking for items previously discarded onto the ground

On Aug. 22, 2019, the Chillicothe Police Department received 107 calls for service.