After 35 years of service to the Chillicothe Fire Department, Fire Chief Darrell Wright is retiring.

During an executive session of the Chillicothe City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 19, the city council accepted notice of Wrights retirement, effective Sept. 15.

Under a motion from Councilmen Tom Ashbrook, the council then voted to appoint acting interim Fire Chief Eric Reeter as the new fire chief and director of emergency services.

Reeter joined the Chillicothe Fire Department as a paid-by-call firefighter in 1991; was hired full-time in 1999 and became assistant fire chief in 2009.

Wright was named Fire Chief of the Year in 2018 by the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri Wright and was named the 2017 Administrator of the Year by the Missouri Emergency Medical Services Association.

On Sept. 16, Reeter will begin his new role with the department.