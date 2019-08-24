K-REDI is hopeful to receive a half-million dollar grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development to launch a mechatronics program at the Moberly Area Community College campus in Kirksville.

K-REDI Executive Director Carolyn Chrisman told board members at their Wednesday meeting that she believed the economic development organization would land the grant in the upcoming cycle.

Chrisman said K-REDI had applied for the Community Development Block Grant in the last cycle, but failed to win the funding. The initial grant application was written with a focus on creating a wind technician training program.

She said K-REDI received feedback that encouraged the organization to broaden its approach on a new application due Sept. 30. The plan would now be to establish an entire mechatronics program.

Mechatronics works in electrical and mechanical engineering systems, with training in computers, robotics and more.

K-REDI has received letters of support for the application from local governments and businesses like Western’s, Hollister and Kraft.

“DED seemed very positive about it,” Chrisman said.

The mechatronics program would be a two-year degree at MACC.

In other business, K-REDI presented a $4,000 check to the Kirksville Area Technical Center to support the school’s English Language Learner program.

The program provides class time each week to adults learning the English language. It serves more than 130 people each year.

Funds for the check came from the City of Kirksville, Preferred Family Healthcare and Smithfield in Milan, Mo.

Also at the meeting, K-REDI received a check for $1,500 from the US Bank foundation. The money is from a grant K-REDI applied for in an effort to get a wind technician program started locally. The funds will help offset K-REDI’s costs in pursuing the grant, hosting meetings and obtaining necessary supplies.