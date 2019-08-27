Last week, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission announced it had awarded two more emergency flood repair contracts, one in each Holt and Carroll county.

The contract for roadbed repair along Route 41 in Carroll County, was given to H.B. Construction, Inc., for $184,333.61.

A press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation said plans are for the roadway to remain open with one lane, controlled by traffic signals until repairs are completed.

The other recently awarded contract was for debris removal and roadbed repair from Spur 111 to Craig Route 118. Work on that project could begin as soon as this week.