According to an accident report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 12:17 a.m., on Sunday, 21-year-old, Clint A Foster, Lardeo, was driving a Polaris Razor 900 east on County Road 900, five miles east of Chula near the Muddy Creek Bridge when he lost control on gravel, went off the north side of the road and overturned, went down an embankment and came to rest on the top of the Razor, in a ditch. he received serious injuries and was Life Flighted to Troman Medical Center. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office and the Chillicothe Emergency Services assisted.