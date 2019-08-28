Recently, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) was notified by the Missouri Department of Highway Safety it has been approved two contracts for traffic safety enforcement programs.

The first is for $3,000 in Hazardous Moving Violation enforcement activities; the second is for $2,500 for Driving While Intoxicated saturation enforcement.

This money is reimbursed to Livingston County Clerk when used over the next year and officially begins Oct.1, 2019.

"This permits our deputy sheriffs to work traffic enforcement during overtime hours, identity and stop aggressive and/or dangerous drivers and not burden our county budget," Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said in a press release. "We are able to work on positive education for everyone we meet while some will get an earned invitation to court."

Chief Deputy Michael Claypole is the grant administrator and Livingston County Clerk Sherry Parks is the local point of contact for reimbursement from the State of Missouri.