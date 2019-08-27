The Buckner branch is closed for renovations, but programming continues. Registration is needed for most events; go to www.mymcpl.org/events.

• Storytime is at 10 a.m. Thursdays at Vault Studios, 333 S. Hudson St., Buckner. Library patrons also are welcome to attend storytimes at other Mid-Continent locations during the branch’s closure.

• Book group: 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Rockin’ B Mercantile, 26911 East U.S. 24, Buckner. Meet like-minded people, enjoy lively discussion, learn which books inspire others, and talk about your favorite books. Call or visit a branch to find out what they are reading next. Geared toward adults.

• Trans 101 at Vault Studios: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Rockin’ B Mercantile, 26911 East U.S. 24, Buckner. Learn what it means to be transgender, and gain a basic understanding of what it means to identify this way. Open forum; questions welcome.