Demolition is underway att eh old CMU Steam Plant.

Demolition work is underway at the old Chillicothe Municipal, Utilities' steam plant. In July, with a vote of 5-0, the council awarded a bid to Red Rock for $320,000 for the demolition of the building which was built in 1938. The city previously spent $1.79 million to have asbestos removed from the structure, which was shut down around 2005. The steam plant continued on for several more years, being used only during summer and winter peak times. Once coal became outdated, it was difficult and costly to upkeep and maintain emission standards. Red rock has a total of five months to finish demolition.