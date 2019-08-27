Before the Chillicothe City Council met Monday evening, a public hearing was held for the consideration of the use of up to $250,000 of Capital Improvement Funds for the purchase of five vehicles for the police department. The City Auditor Hannah Fletcher reported the bids for the five cars are in and the low bid is for just over $36,864 per vehicle or $184,323 for all five.

Chillicothe City Administrator Darin Chappell said the lowest bid, is a local bid and when considering the trade-in value being offered for three of the five vehicles, the cost to the city will be less.

The city will soon ask for bids for the equipment needed for all five new police vehicles; both Fletcher and Chappell told the council the total cost will still be below the $250,000 budgeted.

Massive statewide flooding has stretched road crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation thin and has caused the department to utilize private contractors to get work done, this, Chappell said caused concerns over completing the chip and seal project planned for 1st and 2nd streets. However, after Labor Day the chip and seal work on 1st and 2nd Streets, to the west of Washington Street will begin, Chappell told the council. the overlay work will take up to 30 days.

The council also approved declaring 22 fire department radios as surplus. In recent months the city has purchased new radios for the fire department and these are no longer needed, and after agreeing to hold back several for use in other city departments, the council agreed to name the radios as surplus. City Clerk Roze Frampton said there is currently another fire department interested in purchasing several of the radios.