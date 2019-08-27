Missouri Evergreen, the company that runs the Livingston County Library's check out system and web catalog will be making upgrades as the company transitions to a new host vendor and does software upgrades, the checkout system and the online card catalog will not be available, which mean the library will be closed Friday, Aug. 30. This change over is being done at the consortium level. Director Candy Warren said she and the staff apologize that virtual collection also may not be available during this outage because of the patron authenticity needed to make the connection for both LIBBY (molib2go.org) and AXIS360 apps. Please check the library's website or follow them on Facebook for updates during this transition.