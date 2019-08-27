Press release for Aug. 26, 2019

4:45 a.m., Officers were conducting business checks in the south part of the city when they were dispatched to a business alarm call in the 500 block of Park Lane. Officers responded and conducted a walkthrough. The building was secure and management was contacted.

7:30 a.m., A detective transported digital evidence to St. Joseph, Missouri Police Department for assistance. St. Joseph Detectives unit is gracious enough to assist smaller departments like us in obtaining digital evidence. They have more resources and are willing to assist. These items of evidence will assist in several cases such as one sexual assault case and one drug distribution case.

8:30 a.m., Dispatchers received a 911 call where no one answered the phone. Following protocol, they called the number back and someone had answered. It was a parent and they notified all was fine and their child had accidentally dialed 911.

12:00 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 1500 block of Clay Street for the department of social services. All was fine and the message was relayed.

1:20 p.m., Officers responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury accident near the US 65 and US 36 overpass. One vehicle was towed from the scene and two citations issued to the owner of the striking vehicle.

1:30 p.m., Three officers testified in a preliminary hearing for a past court case in which a suspect was passing bad checks, fraudulently purchasing and selling vehicles, and financial exploitation of elder/disabled person. The prosecutor with the assistance of the arresting/testifying officers’ investigation fought the case in court and the court found enough probable cause to bound over from the Associate Court to the Circuit Court.

2:45 p.m., Officers responded to a three-vehicle injury accident in the 800 block of Washington Street. One vehicle was towed from the scene with citations issued to the striking vehicle, with the driver of the striking vehicle being transported by Chillicothe EMS to Hedrick Medical Center (HMC).

3:30 p.m., Chief Maples along with Fire Chief Eric Reeter and members of Hedrick Medical Center and Livingston County Health Center attended a meeting with Northwest Health Services for the Northwest Missouri Rural Health Consortium. This is a grant from Rural Community Opioid Response Program to focus on prevention, treatment and recovery of elements of Opioid use disorders, substance abuse, and gaps in primary care of the area as identified by our community and agencies. In the near future, we will work as a team in collecting data, create a plan of action in response to this program, and steps to implement this program in our area.

3:30 p.m., Sgt. Hays and Det. Murdock attended a meeting at HMC with the HMC Staff, Judge Leamer and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office to better assist in the process of obtaining mental health paperwork and assist in bettering our community.

4:30 p.m., Sgt. Hays and Det. Murdockwere on their way back and observed a 34-year-old male walking with a no-bond parole warrant. He was placed under arrest and transported to Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail. During the arrest methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia was located. Additional charges are now being sought for possession of a controlled substance.

5:00 p.m, Officers responded to the 200 block of JFK in reference to illegal trash dumping. Officers are investigating the matter at hand and assisting in stopping these actions.

5:30 p.m., Officer responded to the 10 Block Of Jackson Street regarding runaway juvenile. The juvenile was upset about doing homework and discipline. The parents were advised of their options and a report will be forwarded to the Juvenile Office.

8:00 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Woodard Street regarding a report of a vehicle that had struck a utility pole and then left the scene. Officers located the pole, and a short time later the suspect vehicle. A 52-year-old male placed under arrest for leaving the scene of an accident and driving while suspended. He was processed at the Chillicothe Police Department and released with citations.

8:00 p.m., Officers were on the call looking for the leaving the scene of an accident suspect when check well-being came in. Officers attempted the check well-being an hour later because they were on other calls at the time. No one was home and the party was allegedly in Chula.

9:40 p.m., Officers responded to a business in the 300 block of Washington Street in reference to a belligerent customer. Upon officers arrival, they learned the customer had left and were advised to call if the customer came back and was belligerent.

11:00 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of E. Jackson in reference to a noise complaint. Neighbors were playing basketball and loud music. They were contacted by officers and agreed to stop for the night.

On Aug. 26, Chillicothe Police Department responded to 90 calls for service.