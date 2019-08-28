Press release for Aug. 27, 2019

1:45 p.m., Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 900 block of 3rd Street. The aggressor was arrested and processed at the police station. The subject was then released on the condition to have no contact with the female party.

2:16 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block for possible fraud. After a short investigation, it was determined that no fraud had occurred at that time.

2:53 p.m., Officers responded to the police station and arrested Sarah Knouse for an outstanding warrant.

3:10 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Woodrow for suspicious activity. Officers checked the residence and found it to be secure and nothing out of place.

5:40 p.m., Officers responded to the Gravesville Park area for a subject causing a disturbance. Officers contacted the subject and warned him about his conduct.

7:44 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of South Washington for a private property accident. The subjects exchanged information with the officers present due to the minor damage.

11:05 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Locust and recovered a stolen motorcycle out of Trenton Missouri. Further investigation is to continue in this case.

On Aug. 27, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 84 calls for service.