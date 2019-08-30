Several area residents have been in recent accidents, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol accident reports.

At about 1:30 a.m., on Aug. 24, Mackenzie L. McDaniel, 19, Milan, was driving northbound on Highway 5, three miles south of Browning when she ran off of the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, returned to the road and then hit a guardrail on the left side of the road, while driving a 2004 Buick Rainer. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to the report; received minor injuries and was taken to Pershing Medical Center in Brookfield for treatment of minor injuries.

The patrol also reported an accident on Route D, just north of Route N, in Carroll County at 5:35 p.m., on Aug. 28, when Jamie Stoner, 29, Chillicothe, was driving a 2002 Ford F150 and crossed the centerline hitting a 2000 Honda CRV driven by Cynthia R. Farris, 38, Ludlow. Stoner's vehicle then went off the right side of the road hit an embankment and came to rest on a field.

Farris reported no injuries, however, Stoner reported minor injuries and was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment. According to the report, Stoner was not wearing a seatbelt and Farris was.