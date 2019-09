Sept. 3 through Sept. 6 Vance Bros. will be chip sealing in downtown Chillicothe. Streets included in this project are: Calhoun; Webster; Jackson; Clay Street from Vine to Walnut/Locust; Elm; from Ann to Polk/ Vine from Third to Polk/Cherry from Clay to Bryan/Walnut from Clay to Polk. Call, Jeff Gillespie street department superintendent at (660)-646-3811 with any questions.