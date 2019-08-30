One of my mottos for the past few years has been: “just show up and you’ll figure it out when you get there.” Christina here, writing about some of the ways that I have muddled through the past week, and how life at Dancing Rabbit has helped me to be okay with not always knowing what I’m doing.

Last Saturday was Land Clean Day, a biannual tradition in which we gather together and spend the morning cleaning things up. What really threw me off this year was the lack of mulch. (My love for spreading mulch really can’t be understated.) Add to that my complete lack of knowledge or ability for fixing things like picnic tables, docks, or flower beds, and I was a little worried about what I would do. I decided to show up to the courtyard with my water, hat, pitchfork, and cart and then figure out the best way to fill my three hours once I got there.

The following day marked another important occasion for me. The new Village Council members were selected in a meeting on Sunday, and I am no longer on the Council. While it might sound like the kind of position that wields lots of power, it’s usually much more about dealing with all the stuff that somehow slips through the cracks of our other committees.

I’m not sure that I was the ideal person for the job, but I think I served the village just fine, and the support and encouragement that I received from the other council members and villagers helped me, most of the time, to be okay with trying new things and working way past my comfort zone. It wasn’t always easy, but I got by with a little help from my friends.

When we first decided to move here three and a half years ago, we didn’t know how things were going to turn out. We knew that life here seemed to offer a lot that we had been missing, but there was just so much that was uncertain. It was essentially stepping into the unknown. My sister told me a phrase that came to define that leap of faith: “Jump first and the parachute will come.” Maybe not the best choice for everyone, but still, it worked for us.

In spite of all of the expertise, research, and wisdom that goes into creating this ecovillage experiment, there are many times that we are just figuring it out as we go along. We can lean on each other when we’ve decided to just show up without much of an idea of how to get the job done, and we muddle through and figure it out together. What makes those crazy leaps of faith more tenable is the support of community. We’re not doing it alone.

Dancing Rabbit’s Open House is coming up on Sept. 7, with free tours starting every half hour, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. Come see us!





