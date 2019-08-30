Wednesday, Aug. 21
• Woodbury and Valley Ridge Drive – area check
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 600 block of Valley Ridge Court – citizen contact
• 400 block of Joseph Lane – property damage
• 1900 block of Eagles Parkway – suspicious person
• 800 block of Lakeview Drive – residence check
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – fraud
• 1100 block of Main St – disturbance
• 100 block of Old U.S. 40 – suspicious auto
• 200 block of Barr Road – VIN verification
• 200 block of Royer – stand by to prevent
• Sni-A-Bar and Route BB – disturbance
• 1300 block of R.D. Mize Road – citizen contact
• 600 block of Yennie – stealing
• 400 block of Orion – alarm
• 1000 block of Foxtail – noise complaint
Thursday, Aug. 22
• 1000 block of Ryan – alarm
• 700 block of Main Street – agency assist (Blue Springs Police Department)
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1700 block of Helen Court – alarm
• U.S. 40 and Barr Road – debris in roadway
• 1000 block of Deer Creek Drive – citizen contact
• U.S. 40 and Sni-A-Bar – motor vehicle accident
• 600 block of Creek Ridge – citizen contact
Friday, Aug. 23
• Eagle Ridge area – motor vehicle accident
• 100 block of Sunny Lane – citizen contact
• Jefferson and Pamela – motor vehicle accident
• 1300 block of Stoneybrook – open door
• 100 block of Main Street – stolen auto
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1000 block of Dean Drive – disturbance
• 700 block of Main Street – area check
• 1100 block of Blue Branch Drive – open door
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 900 block of Sandy Lane – suspicious activity
• 1200 block of Phelps Drive – dog bite
• 300 block of Old U.S. 40 – disturbance
• 600 block of Yennie – noise complaint
Saturday, Aug. 24
• 700 block of Main Street – harassment
• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious auto
• 600 block of Yennie – public works
• 300 block of Monroe – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)
• 700 Main St – stealing
• 1100 block of Blue Branch Drive – citizen contact
• Eagle and Royer – motor vehicle accident
• 9 block of Broyles – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)
• Westbound I-70 at mile marker 24 – suspicious person
• Meadow and Long – area check
Sunday, Aug. 25
• 200 block of Memorial Drive – prisoner transport
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1300 block of Persimmon – welfare check
• 200 block of 13th Street – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)
• 900 block of Shorthorn Drive – citizen contact
• 1200 block of Ashley Lane – citizen contact
• 100 block of Lee Street – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)
• 100 block of Rock Creek Lane – 911 hangup
• 1500 block of Erin Court – suspicious vehicle
• 1000 block of R.D. Mize Road – Animal Neglect
• 800 block of San Kar – area check
Monday, Aug. 26
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing from auto
• 1500 block of R.D. Mize Road – agency assist (Blue Springs Police Department)
• I-70 at mile marker 27.8 – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)
• 700 block of Main Street – stealing from auto
• 300 block of Valley – stealing from auto
• 700 block of Eagle – citizen contact
• 1100 block of Ephraim – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)
• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – stealing
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1100 block of Willow Drive – noise complaint
• 800 block of Nelson Court – area check
• 800 block of Brome – area check
• 1200 block of Pamela Boulevard – suspicious activity
Tuesday, Aug. 27
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• US 40 Hwy and 10th St – agency assist (Blue Springs Police Department)
• 700 block of Main Street – fraud
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 1100 block of Golfview – disturbance
• 100 block of Rock Creek Lane – stealing
• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious activity
• Nicholas and Duncan – suspicious juveniles
• 1511 block of Pond – suspicious activity