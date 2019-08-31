Missionary series begins at Stone Church

Sunday marks the beginning of the missionary series “Jesus, Light of the World” at Stone Church Community of Christ, 1012 W. Lexington Ave., Independence The series includes special speakers and music and ends with a service at the temple.

Greg Savage will be Sunday's presider and John Wight the speaker. Music will be provided by Pamela Landrum and Testerman Quartet of Kristi Atwood, Cara Casey, Gary Testerman and Wyatt Atwood.

Stone Church is handicap accessible, and closed captioning will be provided for the hearing impaired. For more information, call 816-254-2211 or visit www.stone-church.org.

Good Shepherd lecture series continues Sept. 8

William Stancil, a theology professor at Rockhurst University, will continue a series of lectures Sept. 8 at the Good Shepherd congregation of Community of Christ, 4341 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, during the 9:30 a.m. church school hour.

Stancil's series topic is the Bible and addresses such questions as the “lost books” of the Bible, how authoritative is the Bible for Christians today and how can one study the Bible more effectively. The last lecture is Sept. 15.

Presentation for seniors at Ascension Lutheran

Ascension Lutheran Church, 4900 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, will host a presentation for seniors and caretakers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 14. The topic will be Medicare planning. Lunch will be provided. Call 816-914-3352 for more information.

