Area road work through Sunday

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has released a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the agency has planned in the Northwest Missouri region through Sept. 8.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Caldwell County

Route J – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Maple Street to Linden Street, Sept. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Wakenda Creek Bridge through late September. This includes a 15-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Shootman Creek and Mound Creek bridges, Sept. 3 – 5. Temporary traffic signals will be in place.

Route 139 – Pothole patching from Route J to U.S. Route 24, Sept. 5 – 6

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Mussel Fork River and Overflow Bridges west of Keytesville through early 2020. Traffic will be diverted over a one-lane, signalized bypass during the replacement of the Mussel Fork River Overflow Bridge. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Middle Fork Chariton River and Overflow bridges through early 2020. Traffic will be directed through the work zone with temporary traffic signals. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Route CC – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Yellow Creek Bridge, Sept. 3 – 5, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge south of Gower through September. More info: https://www.modot.org/us-route-169-castile-creek-bridge

Daviess County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through early September. More info: https://www.modot.org/clinton-and-daviess-county-bridge-deck-replacements-over-i-35

Gentry County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice at the Grand River bridge due to damage from flooding.

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from west of Route C in Albany to U.S. Route 69 in Bethany (Harrison County), Sept. 3 – 6

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage.

I-29 – Resurfacing project from the Davis Creek Bridge (mile marker 84) to U.S. Route 59 (mile marker 67), Sept. 3 – 6

U.S. Route 159 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 59 to Route P near Fortescue and from the Missouri River to Route 111, Sept. 3 – 6

Linn County

Route BB – Pothole patching from Route B to Route KK, Sept. 3

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route M to Ivy Drive, Sept. 3, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route 11 – Bridge maintenance on the West Yellow Creek east of Brookfield, Sept. 3 - 6. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

U.S. Business Route 36 – Pothole patching westbound from U.S. Route 36 to Pershing Road, Sept. 4

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Argo Road to Deer Road, Sept. 4, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.