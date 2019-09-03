Press release for Aug. 31, 2019

7:02 a.m., Officer responded to the 1000 Graves Street for an alarm. Officers found the alarm to be false.

7:05 a.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Polk to recover found property.

7:51 a.m.. Officers responded to the 700 block of Washington for an alarm. Officers found the alarm to be false.

8:14 a.m., Officers arrested Ryan Alt for possession of narcotics. He was fully processed and released with municipal citations.

10: 20 a.m., Officers responded to the 200 Block of Park Lane for an unattended death. The death was of natural causes.

12:20 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves and arrested Jordan Riggins for stealing/shoplifting.

3:44 p.m., Officers responded to the 1600 block of Bryan Street for a verbal domestic. The subjects in question refused to say anything about the argument. Officers counseled them on their behavior.

5:13 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Clay Street for bicycles that had been stolen from a residence. Further investigation is to continue in this case.

5:17 p.m., Officers arrested Cameron Tuttle for resisting detention. He was fully processed and released with municipal citations.

6:36 p.m., Officers arrested Anthony Monroe for child abuse and assault. He was fully processed and taken to the Davies DeKalb Regional Jail. He was later issued a warrant for child abuse with a $10,000 cash-only bond.

9:24 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Miller for a disturbance. No disturbance had occurred.

10:24 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Bridge Street to assist with a medical call.

Over the Labor Day weekend, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to more than 300 calls.