Press release for Sept. 2, 2019

12:17 a.m., Officers took a report of a missing/runaway juvenile female. The female was located and returned home.

1:45 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of possible prowler in the 400 block of Mechanic St. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate any suspicious persons.

5:24 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Fair Street. Officer determined the incident to be verbal and the male participant had left the residence prior to the officers' arrival.

8:49 a.m., Officers assisted a stranded motorist at the junction of US 36 and US 65.

8:51 a.m., Officers spoke to a resident at the police department in reference to fraudulent use of a credit device.

8:56 a.m., Officers removed some debris from the roadway in the 1000 block of South Washington Street.

9:58 a.m., Officers recovered an abandoned red Mongoose bicycle near Cowgill and Green Street.

12:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Reynard Street. The incident was determined to be verbal and no arrests were made.

12:34 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 400 block of Calhoun Street. The vehicle owner was contacted and the vehicle was moved.

12:36 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of 4-wheelers on E. Bridge Street. Officers determined that there were no violations and the 4-wheelers were being operated on private property.

1:39 p.m., Officers responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Jennings Place to assist the Livingston County Children’s Division on a Hotline investigation.

2:00 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a residential area in reference to a report of a tractor-trailer that had been idling for two hours and disturbing the residents. The owner of the unit was contacted and the situation was resolved.

4:06 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of littering near Shawnee Drive and Mohawk Road. The incident was resolved a short time later.

4:21 p.m., Officers spoke to a resident on the phone in reference to being harassed via social media.

4:28 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a parking complaint in the 2600 block of North Fair Street.

5:12 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of property damage in the 300 block of Washington Street. Officers determined that there had been no d a.m.age done to the vehicle.

5:45 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a dog running at large in the 300 block of Mansur Street. Officers were unable to locate the dog.

6:39 p.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a person in a motor home parked on a private lot in the 1000 block of Graves. The vehicle was gone upon officer arrival.

7:05 p.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a resident in the 100 block of Calhoun Street. Officers made contact with the resident and were advised that there no need for assistance.

11:15 p.m., Officers observed two vehicles parked in Simpson Park after the 10:30 p.m. closing time. The occupants were advised of the violation and left the park.

On Sept. 2, the Chillicothe Police Department received 93 calls for service.