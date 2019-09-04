Contractors from Capital Paving and Construction, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, are scheduled to reopen the Route C bridge (Pattonsburg) over Interstate 35 to traffic on Friday, Sept. 6, weather permitting. Crews will then close the Route DD bridge over I-35 on Monday, Sept. 9 and the Route B/N bridge on Monday, Sept. 16 for rehabilitation.

Rehabilitation Schedule:

Clinton County

U.S. Route 69 bridge south of Cameron – Completed

Daviess County

Route KK bridge – Completed

Route C bridge – July 8 through Sept. 6

Route DD bridge – Sept. 9 through Nov.

Route B/N bridge – Sept. 16 through Nov.

Due to Route C being utilized as a detour for the Route DD and B/N rehabilitations, it was moved forward in the schedule. During the rehabilitation projects, the bridges will be closed. Motorists should follow signed detour routes.

Interstate traffic will also be affected. For safety reasons, no traffic will be permitted under the bridges during demolition. Interstate traffic will be narrowed to one lane in each direction and all traffic will be routed up and over the on and off ramps at the exit. Any reduction of lanes on I-35 will be completed during nighttime hours between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.