I consider myself a journalist as well as a writer and author. I earned each of those titles. In a long ago creative writing class, we were told that we were all writers and not to be shy about saying so. To me, however, the obvious question would be "What have you written?".

During my years at Crowder, I could point to both the campus newspaper and the Crowder Quill as proof so I often said that I was a writer.

When I moved on to MSSU, some of my work found its' way into their campus literary magazine.

In a memorable moment during my final year, I met with one of my professors who taught a writing class and he asked me what I intended to do with my writing.

With a smile, I said, "Well, I'd like to be a writer but I realize that's probably not realistic."

He shook his head. "You have the talent with words," he told me. "But whether or not you do anything with it, whether or not you become a writer, that's up to you."

In my first career, I was launched into the world of broadcast radio. My first title was advertising copywriter but since it was a small town station, I also served as receptionist.

I eventually advanced into writing news and being on the air.

During those years, I also began submitting my prose and poetry to broader markets and in time, my work began to be accepted.

Along the way, I did some writing for area newspapers including The Joplin Globe where I had a column - which they paid me to write. I also penned some novels and in time, I signed a contract for the first one with a publisher. Others followed and I am able to say I am an author. I also married, had some kids, wrote at home and then when my youngest was in school, I returned to the classroom as a substitute teacher.

I started writing a column for The Neosho Daily News back when John Ford was the editor and have continued. To my best recollection that was in 2004. The column was originally titled "Hindsight" and as the editors changed, so did the title until it became - at my suggestion - "A Writer's View."

Then, in early 2017 I bid farewell to the classroom to work at the Daily as a reporter.

At that time, we were still a 5-day a week publication.

Over the past two and a half years or so, a lot has changed. We publish twice weekly and now I am the sole staff writer/news reporter. Our news department is me and our sports writer, Brock Sisney.

Since my first byline in the Crowder Sentry, many things have changed.

The internet has launched a new era in communication and in journalism.

One thing I notice is that almost anyone who writes a few words on Facebook or on a blog considers themselves to be a journalist. While there are many freelance journalists, it's my opinion - and I may tromp on a few toes by sharing it - that every individual with a camera who chases after breaking news is not truly a journalist. There are some but they usually have some journalism background, be it a college class or field work or a degree. A few work for actual news entities but many just go out to seek breaking news.

I checked the dictionary for a definition of journalist and here's what I found: a person who writes for newspapers, magazines, or news websites or prepares news to be broadcast. There's nothing there about citizens with a camera and a desire to find news.

When there's news, I want to hear about it from a journalist, an actual, working journalist and I hope that the public does too, because there is a difference, maybe more than many realize.

-Lee Ann Sontheimer Murphy is a staff writer and reporter for The Neosho Daily News. She is also published writer and novelist.