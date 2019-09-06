Gladhour Farm, is located between Wheeling and Meadville.

The American Royal has announced winners in their 2019 Steak Competition and Gladhour Farm has been named Grand Champion in the Grassfed Division. Gladhour Farm, located between Wheeling and Meadville, is owned and operated by SA Walkup and is a Century Farm. The animal was processed and steaks cut by Chillicothe Meat Locker.

The winning steaks were from Gladhour Craig O'x, a 4-year-old chondro-carrier Dexter steer. Craig's steaks topped steaks from Angus, Jersey, Beefalo, Angus cross, Murray Grey, and wagyu in this year's grass-fed competition.

For the 2019 American Royal Steak Contest, an invited panel of judges assembled at Kansas State Olathe for a blind tasting of 30 steak entries from 14 states in the two divisions, grass-fed and grain-fed.

Walkup, who submitted the steaks, is a longtime (since 2000) breeder of Irish Dexters, which some people call a miniature breed. Gladhour Farm sells breeding stock, grass-fed beef, and weanling/yearling males for buyers to finish as they wish.

"All of these products are usually available, and right now I have for sale a couple of 23-pound 'sampler packs' of USDA-inspected grass-fed beef from the winning steer," Walkup said.

Gladhour Farm also offers a summer program for youth age 7-17 to work with Dexters, usually calves. No affiliation with 4-H or FFA is necessary as the young people attend three times per week, develop trust and skills with the animals over time, and then can show them in Dexter breed shows and/or open shows with an eye toward applying for a scholarship/award from a Dexter breed association.

"Almost all the kids have enjoyed working with the animals, but when school starts and they get busy with other things, they forget to send in their scholarship applications the following May. I would so like a North Missouri young person to win it," said Walkup. The lessons can start as early as April and end around October; weekly scheduling can be flexible except around showtimes.

Walkup has sold a few bulls for Junior Rodeo mini-buckers or to ranches who train for that. "And I am still hoping for someone to buy a young calf or two to train for oxen. It is more common in the Northeast, but a Dexter pair or single pulling a cart in a parade around here would be so cute," he said.