Brookfield couple charged in 11-year-olds death

A Brookfield couple was arrested and charged with murder, Friday, Aug. 30 following an investigation into the February death of an 11-year-old boy.

At 3:22 a.m., on Feb. 9 officers with the Brookfield Police Department responded to an emergency call involving an unresponsive 11-year-old boy at a residence on West Avenue in Brookfield. emergency crews transported the child to Pershing Memorial Hospital where the child was then pronounced dead after attempts to resuscitate the child were unsuccessful.

On Friday, officers executed an arrest warrant and arrested Nancy and Darrell Royal at the residence where the juvenile died, 526 West Ave.

The couple was each charged with second-degree murder; abuse/neglect of a child resulting in death; abuse/neglect of a child resulting in serious physical injury; abuse/neglect of a child; and endangering the welfare of a child - first degree. They are being held in Macon County Jail with no bond. Arraignment was held on Wednesday before Linn county judge Scott Othic.

According to public court records, neither of the Royals had been charged with any crimes until the summer of 2019. Previously, they had faced litigation involving taxes from Texas; and in May each was ordered through an administrative order through the Linn County Courts to pay $60 a month in child support to the Linn County Foster Care Children's Division.

On June 13, Darrell Royal was charged with two counts of second-degree domestic assault. There will be a counsel status hearing n that case on Sept. 26.

Then on July 20, both Nancy and Darrel Royal were charged with stealing more than $750 and second-degree tampering with a utility meter. Arraignment for that case was also Wednesday morning.

Darrel Royal's attorney, Aaron Rowly, represents him in case he is currently facing, including the murder charge. According to public documents, Nancy Royal does not have an attorney.