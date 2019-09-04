The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire at about 3:20 p.m., on Sept. 3, at the intersection of Henry and Violet streets in Chillicothe.

According to Cpt. Tracy Bradley crews received a fire call for a fully involved vehicle fire and responded with a fire truck and five personnel. "Upon arrival, it was found the engine compartment was fully involved and all occupants were out of the vehicle," Bradley's press release said, noting the fire had spread to the driver's area of the vehicle.

Crews used a total of 500 gallons of water to cool and extinguish the vehicle.

"The owner stated that he had been having issues with the transmission and was driving home from Macon and noticed while on Washington Street that it started smoking so he decided to try driving it to a shop. He noticed while at the intersection that it had caught fire and he stopped and was trying to get some of the belongings out of it," the press release said.