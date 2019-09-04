Press release for Sept. 3, 2019

6:37 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference to a vehicle leaving the business and the female driver was holding a baby. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

7:12 a.m., Officers recovered an abandoned bicycle in the 1600 block of Webster St.

8:42 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a commercial burglary in the 600 block of Webster St. The incident remains under investigation.

1:08 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of stealing from a residence in the 200 block of Herriford St. The investigation is on-going.

1:15 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Jennifer Lane and Missouri Ave. Officers made contact with the driver and were advised that he was waiting on a family member.

2:18 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of property damage in the 300 block of Wilson Street. The incident remains under investigation.

2:40 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a one-vehicle non-injury accident in the 500 block of Bryan Street. Officers reported that a vehicle driven by Terry Ashford struck a utility pole causing extensive damage to his vehicle and minor damage to the pole. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Chillicothe Truck Repair and Tow.

3:20 p.m., Officers were dispatched with the Chillicothe Fire Department to a report of a vehicle on fire at Henry and Violet Street. The driver of the vehicle advised that he noticed smoke while driving and the care then caught fire. The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when officers and the Fire Department arrived. The fire was extinguished and the vehicle was towed by Chillicothe Truck Repair and Towing.

4:13 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a tractor-trailer unit losing a drive shaft and was blocking traffic on Washington Street at the intersection of Ryan Lane. Officers assisted in traffic control until the vehicle was towed for repairs.

5:39 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Third Street. The incident was found to have been verbal but it was determined that a female had driven to the area and her driving privileges were suspended. Sierra Copsey was arrested for driving while suspended. Copsey was transported to the police department where she was processed and released on a Municipal Citation.

6:13 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that was parked on a private parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves St. being struck by a vehicle that left the scene. Officers reported moderate damage to the vehicle. The incident remains under investigation.

Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Henry Street in reference to a fugitive from

Caldwell County. Officers Arrested David Gamble on a Caldwell County for failure to obey a Judge’s Order on the original charge of felony possession of a controlled substance, with a $50,000 cash bond. Gamble was transported to the police department where he was processed and transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

7:02 p.m., Officers were dispatched back to a residence in the 1000 block of Third Street in reference to a report of a domestic assault. Officers arrested Sierra Copsey for domestic assault. Copsey was transported to the police department where she was processed and transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

7:14 p.m., RJ Allan Cox surrendered himself to the police department on a Livingston County Warrant for failure to appear on a charge of Property d a.m.age. Cox was processed and transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

On Sept. 3, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 99 calls for service.