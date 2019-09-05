Over the next few weeks, donations will be collected at various events.

Hedrick Medical Center Emergency Department and the Chillicothe Fire Department are once again partnering to help cancer patients pay for treatment. They will be collecting donations with a boot drive fundraiser during Chautauqua in the Park on September 7 and 8. A boot drive will also be used to collect donations before the Chillicothe Hornets Homecoming football game on September 27 and during Pink Out Day on October 4.

Volunteers will be posted at the intersection of Park Lane and Washington during the Chautauqua and at the intersection of Clay and Washington before the football game. They will be easily identified by the newly designed cancer awareness t-shirts they will be wearing - which are currently available and can be ordered for $20. All proceeds from the boot drive and t-shirt sales will be used to help patients in the Chillicothe and surrounding areas.

Last year nearly $6,000 was raised and used to help patients in Livingston County who get treatment through the Hedrick Medical Center Oncology Nurse Navigator Program, to help pay for lodging at the Hope House in Kansas City, to support the Livingston County Cancer Assistance group, and to support Mrs. Shira's 4th grade Leadership class purchase supplies to make port covers and blankets for cancer patients.

Additionally, Hedrick Emergency Department and the Fire Department are partnering with the City of Chillicothe to designate Friday, October 4 as Pink Out Day. Everyone in Chillicothe is encouraged to wear pink or a pink out shirt that day in support of the cause.

“We’ve been doing this is fundraiser for several years now, and each year, the community really steps up to support the cause,” said Aimee Aukshun, manager of Emergency Services at Hedrick Medical Center. “We’re reminded each year how cancer impacts so many families in our community. Our goal remains to help ease the financial burden for those impacted by this terrible disease. Thank you to everyone for your amazing support.”

For more information on the boot drive or on how to purchase a t-shirt, call Shannon Jones at the Chillicothe Fire Department at 660-646-2139, or Aimee Aukshun at Hedrick Medical Center at 660-214-8305.