Press release for Sept. 4, 2019

5:00 a.m. Officers assisted Emergency Services with a medical call in the 1900 block of Lakeview Drive.

7:31 a.m. Parking complaint in the 900 block of Dickinson Street.

11:00 a.m. Officers monitored the storm siren testing.

12:28 p.m. Officer en route to Trenton for Forensic Interview of Child.

2:14 p.m. Officers out in the 800 block of Walnut Street on a continuing investigation.

2:40 p.m. Reported possible break-in in the 300 block of East Bridge Street. It was determined there was no break-in, resident locked out of house.

3:17 p.m. Officers responded to a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Calhoun and Locust Streets. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage and were towed from the scene. A female driver was taken to an area hospital by private vehicle. The accident occurred as a northbound vehicle on Locust Street pulled into the path of a vehicle that was westbound on Calhoun Street and due to parked vehicles, was unable to see the westbound vehicle.

3:43 p.m. Subject in the police department to speak to an officer in reference to a scam.

5:08 p.m. Officer performed a motorist assist at Walnut and Jackson Streets.

5:38 p.m. Officer spoke with a subject in reference to the status of an investigation that she had initiated on a theft.

7:10 p.m. Complaint of loud traffic in the 500 block of Vine Street. Officers unable to locate loud vehicles at this time.

7:24 p.m. Complaint of a vehicle driving erratically and speeding at approximately. 100 mph on Highway 36 and turning into Industrial Park. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

8:23 p.m. Officers checked on a possible disturbance in a vehicle in the 900 block of South Washington Street. One of the subjects decided to walk.

8:56 p.m. Officers responded to a juvenile situation at a residence in the 1000 block of Grandview. The situation was handled by officers.

9:40 p.m. Report of subjects on bicycles that had stolen items from yards and were westbound on Clay Street from Washington. Officers unable to locate anyone in area.

9:49 p.m. Report of suspicious activity in the area of Mechanic and Calhoun Streets. Officers unable to locate anything suspicious.

On Sept. 4, the Chillicothe Police Department received 107 calls for service.