Carroll County Route 41 from U.S. Route 24 to Miami will not close next week. H.B. Construction, Inc, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, is currently under contract to complete road repairs in order to reopen the road to two-lane traffic, but a project timeline has not been determined. A closure of Route 41 would not and had not been scheduled, to occur while U.S. Route 65 south of Carrollton remains closed due to flooding, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Due to a technical error, electronic message boards positioned by the contractor were inadvertently turned on displaying incorrect information regarding a closure of Route 41. We appreciate the customer reports alerting us to the error. Route 41 continues to remain open to one lane, controlled by traffic signals.