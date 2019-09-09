Area roadwork through Sept. 15

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has planned in the Northwest Missouri region through Sept. 15.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. According to a MoDOT press release, there may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Wakenda Creek Bridge through late September. This includes a 15-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge maintenance at the Shootman Creek and Mound Creek bridges, Sept. 9 – 12. Temporary traffic signals will be in place.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Mussel Fork River and Overflow Bridges west of Keytesville through early 2020. Traffic will be diverted over a one-lane, signalized bypass during the replacement of the Mussel Fork River Overflow Bridge. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project at the Middle Fork Chariton River and Overflow bridges through early 2020. Traffic will be directed through the work zone with temporary traffic signals. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Route CC – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Yellow Creek Bridge, Sept. 9 – 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge south of Gower through late September. More info: https://www.modot.org/us-route-169-castile-creek-bridge

Route O – CLOSED for pothole patching from SW 225th Road to the end of state maintenance, Sept. 9 – 11, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Daviess County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through September 9. More info: https://www.modot.org/clinton-and-daviess-county-bridge-deck-replacements-over-i-35

Route DD – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through November. More info: https://www.modot.org/clinton-and-daviess-county-bridge-deck-replacements-over-i-35

Gentry County

Route A – CLOSED for repairs from flood damage at the Grand River Bridge through late Sept.

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage

I-29 – Resurfacing project from the Davis Creek Bridge (mile marker 84) to U.S. Route 59 (mile marker 67), Sept. 9 – 15

Linn County

Route 11 – Bridge maintenance on the West Yellow Creek Bridge east of Brookfield, Sept. 3 - 6. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

U.S. Business Route 36 – CLOSED at the Pershing Road crossover, Sept. 9, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Business Route 36 – Pothole patching westbound from U.S. Route 36 to Pershing Road, Sept. 9

Route M – Resurfacing project from just north of the city limits of Brookfield to Route 11, Sept. 9 – 12. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

U.S. Route 36 – Milling from Route 11 to Route 5, Sept. 10 – 13

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project in the city limits of Chillicothe, Sept. 9 – 12. This will be night work only from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily with a 12-foot width restriction.