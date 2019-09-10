Bring on the Mums!

We should all take a pause today—remember the 18th anniversary of 9/11.

Peace, Love & Music---Yes, lots of you readers may remember, I know I was very curious—Woodstock. Fifty years ago, this past August, a crowd of more than 400,000 gathered on a 600-acre dairy farm in upstate New York for the Woodstock music festival, where acts like Janis Joplin, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Jimi Hendrix and Joan Baez had legendary performances.

To our Amazing “Lexy Lou Smith”. Happy Birthday Big Sister #10 on Friday. We know you will have a wonderful day!!

Compliments to Whitney Clampitt officially a Student Nurse at MidAmerica Nazerene University. Good for Whitney, CHS graduate and star athlete, signed on with the University in Hays, Kan, played wonderful basketball with the Pioneers and continues to follow her career ambitions into nursing. Proud parents, Cory and Kristy Clampitt.

A Great Birthday wish to the Montgomery Girls—Amy and Isabelle. Best wishes and have a super day.

Another Farm Family honored. Brandon and Emily Doosing and son have been selected farm family for Shannon County, (southern part of the state) at the Missouri State Fair. Brandon, a native of Chillicothe, and his family reside on-farm raising blackberries and produce, while he also works at Echo Bluff State Park, nearby. You may remember Brandon, back in 2010 he was critically injured in an auto accident and he has since overcome many obstacles and has a great life. Brandon is the son of Van and Kathie Doosing, who continue to farm in the Chillicothe area.

Yes, local buffet gets a new name. After 20 years as Golden Corral, Kevin Murray owner, has announced the eatery has changed its name to Murray’s Buffet and Grill, down on South Washington. Great place to dine, with a wonderful selection of good food. Compliments to you Kevin.

Two long-time 4-H volunteers in Livingston County have been inducted into the Missouri 4-H Hall of Fame. Brian and Tena Eggers of Tina, have been supporters of the program since they were members themselves. Brian has been a board member and served as Fair Board President and Tena has worked with the fair royalty program. Compliments to the family.

Birthdays this week include: today, Tom Zelmer, Jack Lightner, Bernie Parks, Arthur Rader, Andrea Englert, Brynley Beemer, Kenyon Spainhour, David Ockenfels and Bruce Garber; Wednesday, Joella Holcer, Izzie Montgomery, Janell Sisson, Cassie Holcer, Chad Boyd, Matthew Moore, Roger Carr, Greg Thistlethwaite, Randy Price, Ryleigh Souders, Mike Creekmore and Judy Shipp; Thursday, Tim Reger, Josh Harlow, Darrell Cooper, Larry Brown, Shawn Moore, Tristian Forck, Ed Couch and Courtney Cooper; Friday, Lexy Lou Smith, Lauren Epperson, Cory Winder, Susie Veach, Kenny Klinginsmith, Todd Rodenberg, Angela Graham, Sue Hopper, Tara Muck, Matt Gatson, Gabe Jeffries, Helen Lowrey, Shirley Tye, Linda Daley, Phyllis Roberts, Linda Kitchener and Betty Mumpower; Saturday, Brandi Keith, Mike Galloway, Judy Young, Pam Quick, Donna Sizemore, Willie Ray Howe II, Mindy Kincaid, Jeff Bailey, Leda

Schreiner, Sharon Hughes, Kenny Thomson and Tanner Jones; Sunday, Amy Montgomery, Clay Goddard, Jan Brown, Jerry Long, Ken Jameson, Doug Jameson and John Surber; Monday, Margaret Worthington, Sharon Baker, Mayley Neis, Joshua Hess, David Burris, Dorothy Stagner, Kathy Allnutt, Dr. Rolfe McCoy and Bob Carlson.

Wedding anniversaries include: Leroy and Gwen Jennings #66, Tim and Lindsey Ware, Rex and Joy Leppin, Ron and Danute Condron, Gary and Susie Veach, Steve and Kelly Minnick, Kent and Chris Spainhour, Wallace and Jacky Mack, Alan and Donna Miles, Phil and Pat Scottl, Buck and Katherine Duncan, Glen and Mary Horton, Jan and Mary Lou Vandeventer and Tim and Carolyn Gilgour.