Press release for Sept. 7, 2019

12:54 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the area of Calhoun and Sunset in reference to a loud music complaint. Officers contacted the persons responsible and the music was stopped.

1:11 a.m., Officers assisted EMS to a report of a person needing assistance at a residence in the 400 block of Dickinson Street.

3:05 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a possible prowler in the 700 block of Clay Street. Officers searched the area and were unable to locate.

7:14 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary alarm in the 500 block of Washington Street. The alarm was accidentally set off by an employee.

8:07 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an impaired driver in the 1200 block of Washington Street. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

Officers assisted with pedestrian traffic at Park Lane and Washington Street.

Officers provided security at Simpson Park for the Chataqua.

11:00 a.m., Officers provided a funeral escort.

11:14 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Graves St. The vehicle was gone upon officer arrival.

11:58 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a theft in the 1800 block of Bordon St.

12:26 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a tractor-trailer unit parked partially blocking

Washington Street near Ryan Lane. The driver was contacted and the vehicle was moved.

12:36 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a person being in an unoccupied house in the 400 block of Calhoun St. Officers were unable to locate anyone at the residence.

2:10 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of property being stolen from a yard in the 1300 block of Third Street.

2:40 p.m., Officers provided a funeral escort.

3:47 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a juvenile being lost at Simpson Park. The child was located a short time later.

6:41 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of the traffic signal at US65 and Coach Kenan Road malfunctioning. MoDOT was contacted and the light was repaired.

6:48 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of two people panhandling at Graves and Business 36.

7:03 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person walking on Washington Street wearing a vest that appeared to be full of ammunition clips. Officers made contact and determined that it was a track team member and it was actually a vest containing weights.

7:06 p.m., Officers assisted a Livingston County Deputy on a traffic stop in the 400 block of S. Washington St. The female driver of the vehicle was arrested by the deputy for driving while suspended and driving while intoxicated.

7:45 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report people yelling at each other from two vehicles in the 400 block of Mechanic St. Both vehicles had left the scene prior to officer arrival.

8:00 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of property damage in the 1200 block of Locust Street.

8:26 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Walnut St. the incident was found to be verbal and no arrests made.

11:00 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been parked and running at a business in the 300 block of Washington St. Officers made contact with the male who was using the business’ WiFi.

11:31 p.m., Officers were called to a business in the 1200 block of Washington Street in reference to several people loitering on the parking lot. Officers made contact with the people on the lot at the business request and they were advised to leave the property.