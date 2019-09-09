Press release for Sept. 8, 2019

12:12 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of E. Herriman St. The vehicle had left the area prior to officer arrival.

1:34 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary alarm in the 400 block of S. Washington St. Officers determined that the alarm was caused by the severe thunderstorm.

6:23 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a commercial burglary alarm in the 500 block of W. Business 36. Officers reported that the alarm was accidentally set off by an employee arriving to work.

7:28 a.m., Officers were dispatched with the Fire Department to a report of a natural gas leak at a residence in the 1700 block of Fairchild. Fire department personnel turned the gas off at the meter and Empire Gas was contacted to fix the leak.

8:22 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of license plates being stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in the 1500 block of Vine St. The incident remains under investigation.

9:41 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a dog running at large in the 500 block of Locust St. Officers contacted the dog owner and he was warned about the animal control violation.

11:51 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a two vehicle non-injury accident on a private parking lot in the 400 block of Park Lane. Officers reported that a vehicle driven by James Dowell was backing from a parking stall and struck a parked vehicle causing minor damage.

12:45 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint on Polk Street. The owner was contacted and the vehicle was moved.

1:41 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a one-vehicle non-injury accident in the 1300 block of Washington Street. Officers reported that a vehicle driven by Betty Filson was southbound on Washington Street when it left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Officers reported extensive damage to the vehicle and minor damage to the utility pole. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Chillicothe Truck Repair and Towing.

4:51 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person at a vacant residence in the 100 block of Webster. Officers checked the residence and were unable to locate the person.

8:00 p.m., Officers took a report of two missing runaway juveniles. The juveniles were located a short distance south of Chillicothe on US 65 Hwy by a Livingston County Deputy. The juveniles were transported to the police department and the Juvenile Officer was contacted. At the request of the Juvenile Officer, the juveniles were released to their parents. The incident has been referred to the Livingston County Juvenile Office.

8:51 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a shoplifter at a business in the 1000 block of Graves St. Officers arrested Jennifer Huffman, Carrollton, for stealing. Huffman was transported to the police department where she was processed and released on a Municipal Citation.

9:15 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a vehicle and deer collision on US 65 Hwy a short distance north of Hwy 190. Officers reported minor damage to the vehicle and the deer carcass was removed from the roadway.