Twisted Stitchers Quilt Show

For the last two years, the Twisted Stitchers Quilt Guild has given quilts to veterans of the United States military at the Veteran’s Day program held at the JCPenney High School in Hamilton. The guild members donate their time, talent and materials to make these quilts because they feel that it is an important opportunity to show their appreciation and gratitude to those who have served.

In an effort to help with the cost of the materials needed to make these quilts, the guild will be selling raffle tickets for a quilt that will be displayed at the JCPenney Days quilt show held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Federated Church in Hamilton. Tickets will be available at the quilt show or by calling 660-755-4911. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. The drawing for the quilt will be at about 3 p.m.

Twisted Stitchers Quilt Guild has held a quilt show during the JCPenney Days celebration in Hamilton for the last several years. This year guild members anticipate having a large variety

of quilts in the show, plus a ‘garage sale’ of sewing and craft related items inside the fellowship hall of the church to further their efforts to fund the group’s veteran’s quilt program.

The quilt show categories are applique, hand quilted, machine quilted, vintage, baby and miscellaneous small items. Ribbon awards will be given for Best of Show, and 1st, 2nd and 3rd place quilts in each category. Anyone that is interested in entering a quilt in the show should bring the quilt to registration between 4-7 p.m., on Friday, Sept. 27 at the Federated Church located at 210 S Davis Street, Hamilton.

For more information call 660-755-4911.