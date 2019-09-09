Weekend MSHP reports

According to an arrest report from the Missouri Highway Patrol, troopers arrested Christopher Middaugh, 40, Trenton, at 6:32 p.m., on Sept. 8 in Caldwell County for a felony warrant for non-support out of Daviess County and for alleged driving while revoked. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond.

The patrol also issued an accident report for an accident that occurred at 5:15 a.m., on Sept. 9, on Highway 6 at Galt in Grundy County. According to the report, Joshua Wallace was driving a 2003 Chevy Blazer eastbound when he crossed the center line, skid off the north side of the road and struck a tree. He was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.